Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 1,231 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $92,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, YCG LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $94.68 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,441,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

