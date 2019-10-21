Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 162 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up approximately 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.03. 28,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

