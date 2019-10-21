Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 109 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $115.61. 70,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

