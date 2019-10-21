Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,084 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.68. 321,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,075. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

