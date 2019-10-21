Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,110 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

