Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,253.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,215.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.