Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.56. Sigma Healthcare shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,370,999 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.18 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sigma Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

