Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.43 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.31 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,699 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

