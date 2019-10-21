Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 7.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 227,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 162,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $113.42 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

