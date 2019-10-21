Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Chevron by 59.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. 973,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.