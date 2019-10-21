Sicart Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $968,928.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,828.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at $673,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.