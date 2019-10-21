Sicart Associates LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,506. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.