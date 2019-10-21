Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 5,770 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.36. 6,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

