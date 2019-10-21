Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.85.

In related news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $560.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.83. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $567.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

