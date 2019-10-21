Sentinel (SENT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $47,874.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $47,874.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

