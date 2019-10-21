Sentient Coin Price Tops $0.0006 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $746,262.00 and $51,506.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,749,857,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,339,857,132 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

