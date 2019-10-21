Semux Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $4,128.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,034,827 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

