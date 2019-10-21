Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of SGEN traded up $13.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.89. 5,895,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,124. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 7,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $639,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

