Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Head-To-Head Survey

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seacor and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Seacor.

Risk and Volatility

Seacor has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Seacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 4.12% 4.71% 2.60% Ardmore Shipping -21.50% -7.82% -3.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacor and Ardmore Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $835.75 million 1.12 $58.15 million $1.81 25.69 Ardmore Shipping $210.18 million 1.40 -$42.94 million ($1.04) -8.58

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacor beats Ardmore Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities, barge fleeting locations, and harbor towboats. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment is involved in the provision of solutions that delivers clean fuel to end users displacing legacy petroleum-based fuels; lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

