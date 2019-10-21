Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 235,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.