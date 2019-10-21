Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2657 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

