Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Raised by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 425,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.68. 711,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,859. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

