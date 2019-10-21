Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,144 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.32. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $86.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

