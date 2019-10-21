Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after buying an additional 3,759,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 437,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,527,000 after purchasing an additional 995,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. 2,390,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,362. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.