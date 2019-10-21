Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $33.59. 16,418,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,807,543. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

