Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stake Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sanofi by 141.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 292.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SNY stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.