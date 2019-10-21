Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 7,600” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price (up from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,014.12 ($91.65).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 5,987 ($78.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion and a PE ratio of 30.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,862 ($89.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,273.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

