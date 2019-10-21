Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.60.

RHP opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

