Russel Metals’ (RUS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.62. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$18.47 and a 1 year high of C$28.00.
In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,423.68. Also, Director James Francis Dinning bought 2,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,851.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,510.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
