Russel Metals’ (RUS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.62. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$18.47 and a 1 year high of C$28.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$936.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.2922062 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,423.68. Also, Director James Francis Dinning bought 2,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,851.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,510.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

