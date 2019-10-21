Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

