Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given New GBX 2,780 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Royal Dutch Shell to a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. AlphaValue cut Royal Dutch Shell to an add rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price (down previously from GBX 2,950 ($38.55)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,828.67 ($36.96).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,240 ($29.27) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,311.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,434.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.24%.

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.