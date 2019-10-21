Royal Bank of Canada Sells 449 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.