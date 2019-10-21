Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.10 and a 12 month high of C$108.25. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.31 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.3999993 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.77, for a total value of C$823,913.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,958.02. Also, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 5,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.98, for a total transaction of C$534,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,849,120.57. Insiders have sold 48,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,090 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

