Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.10 and a 12 month high of C$108.25. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.31 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.3999993 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
