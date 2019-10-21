Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 217 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $189.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $195.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

