Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,314 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSRT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $374,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $996,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,076,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period.

HSRT opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

