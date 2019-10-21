Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,247 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after buying an additional 814,662 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,629,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,817,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

