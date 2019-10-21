Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETB opened at $15.97 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

