Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.35 Million Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

DCP stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.13. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

