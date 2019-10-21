Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $13.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an average rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.14 on Friday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

