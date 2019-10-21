Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

RST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of RST stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rosetta Stone news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosetta Stone (RST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.