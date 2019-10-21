Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $118.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Group upgraded Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,602,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,419 shares of company stock worth $21,854,066. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after acquiring an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,276,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,248,000 after acquiring an additional 448,539 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,540,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,666.25 and a beta of 1.68. Roku has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

