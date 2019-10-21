Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Trading Down 42.1%

Rogue Resources Inc (CVE:RRS)’s stock price traded down 42.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, 299,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,133% from the average session volume of 24,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Rogue Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRS)

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

