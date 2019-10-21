Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after buying an additional 230,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after buying an additional 221,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,835,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $169.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.