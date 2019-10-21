Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) a $68.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll bought 85,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones bought 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $381,504.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,260.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,462,193 shares of company stock valued at $73,912,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $489,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 745,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

