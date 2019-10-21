Robecosam AG Grows Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,512,000 after buying an additional 2,199,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,821,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,001,000 after purchasing an additional 681,882 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 324,367 shares during the last quarter.

PK opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

