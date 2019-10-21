Robecosam AG Decreases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,113,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 113,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Oppenheimer cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.