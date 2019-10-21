Robecosam AG Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Robecosam AG lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,194. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $302.86 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

