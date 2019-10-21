Robecosam AG Buys Shares of 127,732 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Robecosam AG owned 0.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,432,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,888,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,000,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after buying an additional 190,870 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 745,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Roy E. Jr. Moore bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,068. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 85,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,462,193 shares of company stock worth $73,912,528. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $37.12.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

