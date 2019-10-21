Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,158 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 285.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 347,887 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

