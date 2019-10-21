Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 241,413 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,413 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.29% of Westrock worth $26,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its position in shares of Westrock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.70 on Monday. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.